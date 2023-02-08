QuinStreet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — FOSTER CITY, Calif. — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The online marketing services company posted revenue of $134 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in March, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million.
