Quotient Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported net income of $320,000 in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The digital coupons company posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $65 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million.

