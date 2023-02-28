Quotient Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported net income of $320,000 in its fourth quarter.
For the current quarter ending in March, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $65 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUOT