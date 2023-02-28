The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Quotient Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 28, 2023 at 6:38 p.m. EST

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported net income of $320,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $65 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million.

