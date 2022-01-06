The center employed 1,953 people, records show.
In a statement to The News & Observer of Raleigh, the company said it would start giving “separation benefits” to affected workers Feb. 1. The company said it provided $500 in emergency funds to the workers, and QRG said workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.
More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. The body of a 21-year-old man was found after crews spent more than 12 hours trying to put out the fire.