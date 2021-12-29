What to Expect in 2022:The year ahead will be critical for Singapore’s future as a global financial center. While the country operated relatively well in crisis mode during the earliest days of the pandemic, its effort to “live with Covid” has been progressing in fits and starts. The main challenge will be restarting some semblance of normal travel, a critical economic lifeline and a pressure valve for an increasingly restless population. Like many rich, developed countries, it’s also reckoning with its reliance on foreign workers as businesses face labor shortages and the population ages.From the Year Behind Us: