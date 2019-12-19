“You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony,” Bonniwell said.

His co-host and wife Julie Hayden immediately reprimanded him and told listeners not to call in.

Radio executives immediately canceled the show.

KNUS-AM gave an official statement on its website stating that the 1-4 p.m. weekday slot would now feature the Salem Network show America First hosted by Sebastian Gorka.

Bonniwell said Wednesday his comment was meant as a joke.

“Making a statement like that is just unbelievable to me, especially our family. I couldn’t believe it,” said John Castillo, the father of the high school student killed last May at a high school in suburban Denver when two students opened fire and also wounded eight others.

Castillo also told KDVR-TV: “People always say they’re sorry -- we’re sorry for your loss, sorry for the statement we made -- make it your life work to prove it. Do something different. Advocate for good.”

KNUS-AM is owned by Salem Media Group, which specializes in Christian and conservative content.

