The 17,000 square-foot MLB Flagship Store will have two floors.
Deputy Commissioner Tony Petitti says the store “gives us another unique way to market our players and teams and help continue to grow the sport.”
Legends, whose owners include the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, will operate the store.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD