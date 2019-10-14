The commissioner’s office said Monday it will open its first permanent retail location in the U.S., the MLB Flagship Store, next summer.

MLB is moving its offices in January to the west side of midtown Manhattan, near Rockefeller Center, in the tower above the retail store. The sport has been in its current offices, near Grand Central Terminal, since 1999. The new location will also house Major League Baseball Advanced Media, which has been farther downtown in Chelsea.