Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates with teammates after Auburn came from behind to defeat Oregon following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Auburn won 27-21. (Ron Jenkins/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The opening of college football’s season was welcome news for ABC in an otherwise quiet week for television.

The Nielsen company says ABC won the week’s ratings competition on the strength of games that took over the network’s prime-time schedule on both Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Auburn had a last-minute win against Oregon on Saturday, and Oklahoma dominated Houston on Sunday.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is approaching its end for the season but dominated the prime-time landscape with the week’s two most popular programs.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” continued its dominance of the evening news ratings.

