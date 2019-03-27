BERLIN — German rail company Deutsche Bahn says it is examining the sale of its Britain-based subsidiary Arriva.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement Wednesday that its supervisory board has asked management to pursue “various options” for a sale.

Arriva had a turnover of 5.44 billion euros ($6.13 billion) last year and employs about 53,000 people across Europe.

A decision on whether to go ahead with a sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary is expected in September.

Deutsche Bahn, which itself is owned by the German state, said a sale would help limit its debts and give Arriva room to grow.

Based in the northeast England city of Sunderland, Arriva operates train and bus services in 14 European countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.