Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff

BERLIN — Railway workers in Austria are set to hold a one-day strike on Monday after a failed round of talks in pay negotiations.
That means that there will be no regional, long-distance or night trains on Monday, and that only buses and other public transport run by municipal authorities will run.
Labor union vida has called for an extra 400 euros ($416) per month for railway employees, which it says is equivalent to an average 12% increase.
Employers have said that would amount to a 13.3% raise and is too much. OeBB said employers were offering an 8.44% increase and strongly criticized the strike.
Like many other countries, Austria has seen inflation surge this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country’s annual inflation rate hit 11% in October.