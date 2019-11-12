Rainsy says Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government has no choice but to restore democracy if “they don’t want Cambodia to face an economic crisis, with hundreds of thousands of workers losing their job.”

Rainsy, who was allowed into Malaysia after Thailand barred him, met Tuesday with some Malaysian lawmakers. He said he will remain in Southeast Asia until an opportune time to return home, adding the “situation can change very quickly.”

