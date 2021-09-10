Another suggestion is that Democrats include the debt-ceiling increase in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which would create and expand major climate and social programs and lacks any Republican support. But there’s no guarantee that the spending bill will be able to get the unanimous Democratic support needed to pass it by a simple majority, or that it would pass before the government would need to increase the borrowing limit to avoid default. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi closed the door on this option on Wednesday. In addition, it’s an odd strategy to push for including a must-pass provision in a bill that you don’t want to pass.