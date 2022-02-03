The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash, although Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.
Dealers will tighten the nuts. Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.
The recall came after Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, received more than 700 reports of wipers coming loose. The automaker opened an investigation in November and decided to do a recall on Jan. 20.
The recall is an expansion of one from April of 2020 in which more than 425,000 light-duty Ram pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs were recalled for the same problem.