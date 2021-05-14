All of these donations are dispersed during the last 10 days of Ramadan, the end of the holy month that is marked by intense worship. Muslims seek to have their prayers answered during “Laylat al-Qadr” or the “Night of Destiny.” It’s on this night, which falls during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, that Muslims believe God sent the Angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the first verses of the Quran.