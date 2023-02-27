Range Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT WORTH, Texas — FORT WORTH, Texas — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $814.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $997.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.15 billion.

