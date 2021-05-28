Not new at all. The first U.S. ranked-choice election took place in 1915 in Ashtabula, Ohio, according to the nonprofit Election Administration Resource Center. Several cities adopted it in the 1920s and 1930s. Plurality systems -- known as first-past-the-post in the U.K. and elsewhere -- gained favor in the 1950s, because they could be done with machines, while ranked-choice then had to be counted by hand, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Ranked choice has returned to favor over the past two decades. San Francisco, Minneapolis and Santa Fe, New Mexico, are among 18 U.S. cities that use it in municipal elections. Five states -- Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada and Wyoming -- used the system in 2020 presidential primaries or caucuses, according to FairVote. New York City residents approved, with 74% support, a 2019 ballot measure to use ranked-choice voting in special and primary elections for local offices, including mayor and City Council.