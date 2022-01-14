Raskin — who insisted on a tougher version of the Volcker rule during her previous stint at the Fed — should be prepared to reverse this troubling trend. In restoring safeguards, strength and simplicity should be guiding principles. If the Fed required much higher capital levels and placed effective limits on the activities that it backstops, banks would be forced to take more responsibility for their risks, and reams of regulations — including regular stress tests — could be rendered unnecessary. The added loss-absorbing capacity would help to insulate millions of Americans from the ups and downs of the financial sector — a benefit that Raskin has emphasized.