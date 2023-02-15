Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The once-stellar reputation that the Reserve Bank of Australia acquired in a more benign era is greatly diminished. High inflation and rising interest rates are just part of the problem. Some very public own goals have combined with potent domestic and global forces to make Governor Philip Lowe’s job hell. It’s not his role to win popularity contests — and just as well.

For decades, the RBA was revered for a prolonged growth stretch without precedent in the developed world. Successive governments on either side of the partisan divide didn’t have to think deeply about who would its next leader. Just take a deputy governor and promote. While that provided continuity and expertise, especially when coupled with a China-driven boom that few wanted to get in the way of, it meant the institution was sheltered from many of the changes in global central banking. Mainly in communications, but also in governance, structure and outside scrutiny. Change is now rushing in on the governor, his colleagues and the political class from which the bank derives its powers.

The government is equivocating on the future of Lowe, who said last year he wants a second term when his current seven-year mandate expires in September. Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who makes the decision, wants to wait for the results of an independent review of the RBA. The panel is scheduled to report next month. Journalists are falling over themselves to write Lowe’s obituary and handicap potential successors. But personality is only part of the answer. To believe the bank’s challenges will disappear if a new chief is installed is wishful thinking. Monetary policy will remain tight for a considerable period. Without an overhaul of its approach to conveying that message, the RBA may still be held in bad odor even if rates come down, as some economists predict they will before December.

Advertisement

The latest broadsides against Lowe follow reports that he privately briefed bankers last week at the offices of a local investment firm. Hardly seems like a hanging offense, even if it was never going to look great when the coffee chat leaked out. The underlying sin is that the gathering came on the heels of a surprisingly hawkish monthly policy statement — and after Lowe skipped his traditional early year address to the National Press Club. This is where the bank’s resistance to regular press conferences after board meetings, something many others consider Communications 101, really hurts. Whether you’re the Federal Reserve or Bank Indonesia, this is now standard operating procedure. It’s ridiculous that Australia is so far behind the pack. Lowe could change it tomorrow, if he wished.

It’s possible that he feels damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t — at least in the public affairs arena. His most important job is to defeat inflation and try to engineer a soft landing. After a few more hikes, Lowe will need to persuade investors and consumers that the eventual pause doesn’t signal prices are tamed or, God forbid, that a rate cut is coming. That is a chore he shares with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. All will need to confront the same messaging challenge. So why not grab the microphone? Your enemies surely will. If Lowe gets policy right, history will remember him favorably. The trouble is that the mob is preoccupied with the present. Television crews are camped outside Lowe’s home, ready to confront him daily with an unfortunate piece of forward guidance: his conditional remark last year that rates may not rise until 2024. Lawmakers, none of them yet senior, want his scalp. Talk radio is full of anti-RBA vitriol, perhaps not surprising given that most mortgages in Australia are closely linked to the official rate, rather than longer-term market rates. The complaints and abuse do have a very personal tinge to them. Many of the gripes assert Lowe encouraged people to borrow more — only to turn the tables and lift rates to a 10-year high. Families are struggling and it’s his fault, so the narrative goes. Lowe has achieved the rare feat of uniting the Greens party and right-wing polemicists; both want him gone. Lowe told a Senate panel Wednesday that he won’t resign and saw nothing untoward in his conversation with market players. He appreciates that tough decisions — and accountability — come with the job. He does, however, find some of the critiques unfair. After all, decisions are made by a board, not just him. “There are nine of us,” he said. “We take them collectively. It’s not just me making these decisions.” That’s true, but this isn’t a normal central bank panel. The press releases on the first Tuesday of each month are published in Lowe’s name. The Federal Open Market Committee communiques, by comparison, are by the FOMC; Powell’s name appears only on the vote count at the bottom. Like so many other issues that come back to transparency, the RBA doesn’t publish a vote count. This gets to another key problem that the evaluation panel will surely address: the expertise and nature of the people who set interest rates. Aside from Lowe and his deputy, the board members are part-timers. They get to keep their day jobs, often in industry and finance. (The top civil servant at Treasury is also a member.) In theory this insulates the group from narrow interests and encompasses a broad cross-section of the community. In practice, it can mean board members lack expertise to stand up to RBA brass. It doesn’t take a new law to select people with greater monetary credentials. Chalmers, for his part, could also change this tomorrow, if he wished. Excruciating as this may be, things haven’t quite reached the opprobrium directed at Paul Volcker four decades ago when US inflation soared and the legendary Fed chair jacked up rates to 20% and engineered a deep recession. Demonstrations outside the Fed building were a regular occurrence; upset home builders mailed Volcker chunks of 2 x 4 wood. An armed man broke into the office and threatened to take the board hostage. In 1979, angry farmers drove a legion of tractors outside the Fed. Volcker stuck with it. Inflation receded, rates came down, and the economy began a pretty long expansion. The point is that even the most lionized of public servants have rough patches.

Volcker saw the pain as part of his job. But discomfort, when necessary, needs to be communicated effectively. Although it would be ages before one of his successors, Ben Bernanke, began regular press conferences, Volcker understood the power of the media when making his points. One Saturday evening in 1979, he instigated a dramatic revolution in policy, overtly targeting the supply of money with the knowledge it would require a huge increase in rates. Until Volcker struck, the big story in Washington that weekend was the visit of Pope John Paul II. To be sure, reporters turned up to record the historic moment. The Fed’s press manager, a good Catholic, convinced journalists that the pope would forgive them, wrote Volcker, with my Bloomberg colleague Christine Harper, in Keeping at It: the Quest for Sound Money and Good Government. Things need not be as dramatic as that bombshell to convey effective messages. Talk is part of the game now, like it or not. The review is likely to take a dim view of the entrenched culture of the RBA. The bank is absolutely correct that it puts out tons more information than used to be the case, though that’s a microscopic bar to set. Lowe is far more open than predecessors — likeable, engaging and can talk about monetary issues on a global scale with sweep and sophistication. At times, it almost seems as though a career spent inside the RBA constrains him from fully embracing the new world of rhetorical combat. But even if he feels like a prisoner of circumstance, it is within his powers, and his obligation, to lead the way.The seven months until his term ends in September will probably feel like centuries to Lowe. Assuming he still even desires another turn by then. In the meantime, who could blame him for seeking a little divine intervention. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Missing Down Under: A Modern Central Bank: Daniel Moss

• Will the Fed Go Longer or Higher? Maybe Both: Bill Dudley

• This CPI Report Will Lead to Bad Fed Decisions: Karl W. Smith

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article