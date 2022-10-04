Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Finally, a central bank has the courage to break the pattern of large and monotonous hikes in interest rates. The Reserve Bank of Australia has effectively conceded the risks of overkill and opted for a smaller-than-anticipated increase. The fight against inflation is far from over, but we are starting to see some officials recognize there are costs to the rapid withdrawal of pandemic stimulus.

After four consecutive 50-basis-point boosts, the RBA lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter point Tuesday to 2.6%. Most economists had predicted officials would squeeze in one more half-point move before scaling back in November. While the bank stressed more increases are coming and that it remains resolute in its pursuit of returning inflation to the 2% to 3% target, the smaller increment was a striking departure from recent practice. The Aussie dollar slumped and yields on three-year bonds plummeted. The rally in Treasuries got a fresh lift, as did an upward march in Japanese stocks. The RBA was pessimistic about the outlook for the global economy, which Governor Philip Lowe said “has deteriorated recently.” Officials also fretted about conditions at home. Household budgets are stretched and yet to feel the full effects of the six hikes undertaken this year. Most mortgages in Australia are on variable rates, which means they fluctuate with official rates, unlike in the US where a majority of homes are financed with fixed-rate loans. “Consumer confidence has also fallen and housing prices are declining after the earlier large increases,” Lowe said in the statement.

The RBA had insisted for months that policy was not on a “pre-set path,” despite the string of half-point moves. It’s refreshing to see a monetary authority actually show — as opposed to tell — that policy isn’t set in stone. This is a vast improvement from officials looking trapped into proving their credibility by effectively putting borrowing costs on auto-pilot. Many central banks say they are data-dependent and that they recognize interest rates change behavior with a lag, but stumble over which data to pay the most attention to.This year, policymakers globally have scrambled to keep up with market expectations for ever-higher borrowing costs. The Federal Reserve, which has undertaken three consecutive moves of 75 basis points, has set the pace. Increases of that magnitude were once considered extreme. Lately, they have become dangerously close to being seen as a new normal. The uber-strong dollar, a direct result of rapid hikes by the Fed, is causing widespread pain in advanced economies and emerging markets. There are signs that top Fed officials are beginning to acknowledge some of the spillover from their approach. In no way is anyone advocating an end to Fed rate hikes. The nascent debate is over the size of future increments and whether global market ructions need to be brushed away as a natural consequence or whether they could have a material effect on the US. It matters greatly to the world.

Advertisement

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard kicked this off late last week by implying that some patience wouldn’t be the worst thing. “Proceeding deliberately and in a data-dependent manner will enable us to learn how economic activity and inflation are adjusting to the cumulative tightening,” she told a New York audience on Friday. On Monday, New York Fed President John Williams reiterated the need to get inflation back to 2%. Then came a caveat: “But clearly, the speed at which we do those actions — and ultimately how high we need to raise interest rates — will be driven by the data and how the economic situation evolves.”

The Fed isn’t going to alter course because of the RBA’s actions. But the decision Down Under will feed the narrative that central banks need to be mindful of not overdoing it. If this means the rate-hike cycle continues for longer at a less intense pace, that might be acceptable trade-off. “A slower and more careful path of rate hikes could increase the time it takes for such hikes to ‘bite,’ necessitating more moves,” Andrew Ticehurst, a strategist at Nomura in Sydney, said in a note. “At the same time, a slower path from the RBA also allows more time for ‘something to go wrong’ elsewhere in the global economy or in financial markets, which could prematurely end its hiking cycle.”

That’s worth reflecting on. The dollar’s epic rally this year has exacerbated strains in economies beyond America’s shores. Japan propped up the yen last month for the first time since 1998, China is trying to cushion the yuan’s retreat against the dollar, South Korea is planning interventions of its own. The pound plunged against the greenback when the UK government embarked upon a fiscal package broadly seen as reckless. The Bank of England was forced to step into the market to prevent a wider collapse that would have jeopardized pension funds. The less-hawkish shot from the RBA may be heard around the world.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Welcome to the Scary, New Inflationary World: Trow and Ashworth

• October Scares Start With Credit Suisse, Inflation: John Authers

• Why I’m Glad to Be Living in Crisis Britain: Matthew Brooker

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article