RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. — OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36.3 million.
The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $351.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.
