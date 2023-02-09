RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OXFORD, Conn. — OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36.3 million. The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.64 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $351.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC

GiftOutline Gift Article