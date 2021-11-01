There’s a fair chance that the justices will ultimately decide that the only way the Texas law can be challenged is by actual lawsuits brought under the law being defended in state court and then making their way all the way to the highest courts of Texas and then to the Supreme Court. That result, if it comes, will be read by many as definitive proof that the justices are going to overturn Roe in the separate Mississippi case that they will consider later this year. Abortion opponents don’t have to worry about higher courts blocking the Texas law if the Supreme Court has done away with Roe.