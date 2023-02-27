Ready Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $249.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $194.3 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $529.9 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RC