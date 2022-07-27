Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Credit Suisse’s second-quarter results were expected to be bad and, boy, the Swiss bank delivered. Its after-tax loss of 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) was nearly 7.5-times larger than expected — but only the worst quarterly loss since the final three months of last year. The bank ditched its chief executive officer of two years, Thomas Gottstein, and announced another major strategic review, the second in two years and third since 2015.

Once again, Credit Suisse’s leaders are promising to take a comprehensive look at the investment bank and cut costs while improving the risk management and culture that has left it nursing billions in losses. The question is why anyone should expect different answers this time when Axel Lehmann, the chairman, delivers the new plan in October. His main claim is that this leadership really is determined to do something differently this time. Don’t hold your breath.

The big picture at Credit Suisse is that its best businesses are in private banking and wealth management, especially in Switzerland, and asset management. These produce returns on equity in the teens or higher and have provided steady growth. The investment bank has long been the headache: It has turned in an annual return on capital above 10% only once since 2014 and has been the source of most of the recent disasters.

As a globally mid-ranking European player, the investment bank sits in the squeezed middle: It is not big enough to do everything as profitably as the largest US investment banks; nor is it nimble enough to offer advice for high fees like the best boutiques without all the costs of running a highly regulated balance sheet.

But even worse, it is also “badly diversified” as Lehmann put it Wednesday. It is far too heavily weighted toward two businesses: Leveraged finance, which is mainly about funding private-equity deals; and securitized products, which often makes good money, but requires a lot of capital and has no links to the rest of the group that boost the revenue or profitability of other business lines.

Leveraged finance has had a rotten year with all banks taking large losses on loans they have yet to sell, including $245 million at Credit Suisse this quarter, which put it fourth on the list of biggest losses among bank results so far. Securitized products faces growing competition from US banks and very large alternative asset managers such as Apollo Global Management Inc.

What Credit Suisse should do – and what successive leadership teams have failed to do – is significantly shrink or cut loose both these businesses as did rival UBS Group AG after the 2008 financial crisis. Credit Suisse could then focus mainly on equity and currency trading and derivatives, while running a much slimmer investment bank advising companies on deals and raising capital through shares or debt. All of this benefits from the investment demands of wealth clients.

Lehmann’s outline for the future sounds like this: An advisory-led investment bank that needs much less capital. However, he immediately hedged his bets on securitized products, saying the bank would like to keep it, but with some of the capital supplied by third parties. It seems to be focused on a partnership with a large asset manager or managers, which would invest capital in return for Credit Suisse becoming their main source of asset-backed bonds.

Such a structure would be very unusual and complicated to manage. It would still leave Credit Suisse exposed to markets going wrong but for significantly lower returns because it would be paying profits to whoever supplies the capital. Banks typically don’t outsource their balance sheets, and a group like Apollo is a growing force because it can find, create and reengineer debt assets within its own four walls.

Maybe the new Credit Suisse leadership will come up with different answers. After all, the new CEO, Ulrich Koerner, has experience as an operations and finance-focused executive at UBS. He was likely chosen as someone known and trusted by Lehmann, who also only recently came from UBS. Lehmann said the CEO change was to improve “performance, reputation and credibility.” That sounds like he is damning Gottstein, who to be fair, inherited accidents waiting to happen from his predecessor, Tidjane Thiam. And they did happen, spectacularly.

Credit Suisse’s problems have been years in the making. If it can find the gumption to take radical actions, it will take several years more to do the work. Mostly, Lehmann and Koerner need to come up with a clean, clear answer quickly. I’ll believe it when I see it.

