U.S. stocks suffered the first five-day losing streak of the year, and there’s a clear culprit: the economy.

Benchmarks in the United States and Europe posted their worst performance since the depths of December’s sell-off. The declines came despite a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and President Trump’s prediction of a “very big spike” in markets once a trade deal with China is reached.

As positive catalysts from a pause in U.S. interest rate increases to trade optimism look increasingly priced in, the deteriorating economic picture has become harder to ignore. U.S. jobs data missed consensus estimates by a wide mark Friday, plunging to the weakest in more than a year.

“Global indicators have been weaker than expected, and that’s raising alarm bells,” said Petra Pflaum, co-head of EMEA equities at DWS Group, which runs about $744 billion.

The S&P 500 fell in all five sessions for the week, retreating 2.2 percent from its 2019 peak reached the previous week. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.2 percent to 25,450. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.9 percent in its first weekly decline since December.

The Treasury will sell three-month bills and six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.45 percent and 2.51 percent in when issued trading.