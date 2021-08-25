It’s easy to see why Hong Kong authorities would welcome such a project and also why it has caused such agitation. If faithful to the source material, The Expats will portray a privileged class of people who are able to carry on their narrow and self-obsessed lives oblivious to the concerns and upheavals of the society that surrounds them. For a government keen to emphasize how Hong Kong remains open for business to foreign investors and businesspeople, that’s a convenient message. Entirely omitted, even as background noise, is the epochal drama of Hong Kong’s failed struggle for democracy and the majority of people who supported it. (The Expatriates, by Janice Y.K. Lee, on which the series is based, was published in 2016, between the Occupy movement that disrupted the city in 2014 and the start of the 2019 unrest.)