U.S. stocks halted this month’s rebound as investors turned their focus to key trade talks with China and weighed the chances that central banks around the world will take steps to shore up economic growth.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent, posting its first weekly decline of June. The Dow fell 0.5 percent to 26,600. The Nasdaq dropped 0.3 percent.

After a three-week rally that had pushed the S&P 500 back to a record following a rout in May, investors turned more cautious.

While the rebound was largely driven by optimism that the United States and China will reach a trade deal, the momentum broke ahead of this weekend’s meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 meeting.

Fresh signs of an economic slowdown also offset some of the confidence traders have in the Federal Reserve and other major central banks’ ability to prop up growth.

Seven of the 11 main S&P 500 industry groups fell for the week, with real estate and utility stocks dropping the most.

Materials and financial stocks gained the most.

The U.S. Treasury will sell three-month bills and six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.14 percent and 2.07 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading.

It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Wednesday.

— Bloomberg News