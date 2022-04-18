Placeholder while article actions load

If there were any doubts about the toxic effects of turbocharged home price appreciation, new survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York should put them to rest. According to the bank’s 2022 SCE Housing Survey, renters making less than $60,000 a year assign just a 33.5% average probability of ever owning a primary residence, the lowest since the survey question began in 2015 and down from 41.3% last year. Lower-income U.S. residents are losing faith that they can tap into the real estate market, the top driver of household wealth.

It’s not that they don’t want to buy a home, of course. According to the survey, 65.5% of those same renters would “prefer” or “strongly prefer” to own if they had the resources, and 67.5% think that housing in their area is a “somewhat good” or “very good” investment. But the homeownership dream simply seems to have gotten out of reach.

The situation is exacerbating the gulf between the haves and have-nots. Most existing homeowners are sitting on an appreciating asset whose gains have been magnified by leverage, and many have refinanced at mortgage rates that are near historic lows.

Unlike renters, owners still have options. Although rising rates incentivize them to stay put, they could conceivably sell their fast-appreciating existing homes to buy another, albeit with more interest expense. That’s why owners still see a reasonably high probability of buying if they move in the next three years, even as such odds plummet for renters.

The results show how inflation in general — and rising housing prices specifically — are often most painful for lower earners. Wages are indeed picking up for the lowest quartile, but not enough to match the rise in real estate costs. In 2022, high prices have collided with surging mortgage rates, meaning the monthly interest and principal payment to finance a typical home with 20% down at the prevailing mortgage rate is up by around a third. Unfortunately, the clearest path to rectifying the situation — a sustained period of high interest rates — may only make matters harder in the near term.

