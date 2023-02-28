Red Robin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $290.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $77.8 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.
Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.3 billion.
