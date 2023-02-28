Red Robin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.78. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.