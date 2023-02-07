Red Rock Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $91.8 million.
The company posted revenue of $425.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $205.5 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.
