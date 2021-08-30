Officials have long been aware of the shortcomings. But last year, the outgoing Trump-appointed Comptroller of the Currency, Joseph Otting, rushed through a reform that would have done more to undermine the CRA than fix the problems. Commendably, the other two regulators responsible for enforcing the statute — the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — never signed on to the final version. And now the Fed has taken the lead on a different overhaul that all three say they’ll work together to complete.