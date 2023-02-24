Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The prices of new and used cars for all buyers soared during the pandemic. Combined with higher interest rates and faster inflation, almost 16% of Americans who financed a new car in the fourth quarter are paying at least $1,000 a month on their loans, up from 10.5% a year earlier, Bloomberg News reports. Larger car payments raise the likelihood of delinquent loans, which can lead to repossession. This is a problem because a car is the primary means of transportation for many individuals, allowing them to commute to work and school.

Predictably, household finances are feeling the strain, and delinquency rates are rising toward pre-pandemic levels. One group is in a particularly worse-off position: Black borrowers. The cost of financing a vehicle purchase is hundreds, and sometimes thousands. of dollars higher for them than White borrowers, even after adjusting for differences in creditworthiness between borrowers, seller profit on the vehicle, time spent negotiating the loan, and the make and model of the auto. The extra costs are especially problematic for Black households since vehicles are often a significant portion of their assets. In 2019, that fraction was almost four times higher (23%) than the median White household (6%).

Competitive markets should bid away such systematic differences. When it comes to sales, the car market, with its many competing dealers and widely available price information, is designed to do just that. But with financing, the market is less competitive and less transparent. After a customer and dealer agree on a price, the dealer works with a lender to set financing terms. That lender, which could be a bank or the finance arm of the manufacturer, referred to as a captive lender, sets an interest rate. The dealer can add a markup on top of the interest rate the lender charges and does so with many of the loans. Customers only see the all-in rate, and most do not even know that the dealer adds a markup. (The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday asked nine auto lenders to hand over information on loan transactions, performance and repossessions.)

Those markups are legal, except when a dealer discriminates against certain buyers. A 2006 paper by Vanderbilt University professor Mark Cohen analyzed more than three million customer records from 1993 to 2004 from five captive lenders and found that the average markup was twice as large for Black borrowers as White borrowers, or $746 versus $349. Moreover, Black borrowers were more than 20 percentage points more likely to receive a markup. The disparities led to lawsuits against large auto lenders in the late 1990s and early 2000s under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. Settlements by the companies included capping markups at 1.75% to 2.5%, in some cases banning markups on loans to Black or Hispanic borrowers, requiring direct cash payments to non-profit organizations offering financial education to minorities, and compensating some borrowers.

Those legal cases do not appear to have stopped discrimination. Jonathan Lanning, an economist formerly of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, published a paper in October 2021 that concluded Black borrowers were still charged higher markups on auto loans. He tested his conclusions against the leading economic models of discrimination, including two of the most common: “statistical” and “taste-based.” Under statistical discrimination, a correlation between race and another characteristic relevant to loan pricing would explain the differences in markup. What Lanning found, though, when he compared loan records with a survey about prejudice against Blacks was taste-based discrimination, that is, dealers charged higher markups simply because the borrower was Black.

The most straightforward solution to this racial discrimination would be to end markups. That was one of the suggestions by the CFPB in 2013 for auto lenders. Rather than a discretionary markup to the interest rate, the lenders could pay dealers the same flat fee for every loan transaction. Ending markups and spreading the compensation for dealers equally across borrowers benefits the lender because higher-cost loans are more likely to lead to default. If the flat-fee revenue is less than what could be had from markups, dealers might attempt to raise car prices to recoup the loss. But they might have difficulty doing so due to the market’s price transparency, and the result would probably be an improvement for Black customers.

If markups cannot be eliminated, another option would be to step up financial education efforts. Consumer Action, a non-profit advocacy group working with underrepresented consumers, has educational materials on auto loan markups. They advise shopping for the best rate from lenders before going to dealerships. Getting pre-approved for a car loan is also helpful. Those steps would help buyers, but financial education would miss many prospective minority borrowers and not directly address illegal discrimination.

Finally, the Community Reinvestment Act could be expanded to cover auto loans, penalizing lenders that allow discrimination against borrowers. In fact, the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which oversee CRA, have proposed this change. The Act from 1977 charges the three agencies with ensuring that banks serve low- and moderate-income individuals and communities. It currently covers mortgages, small business loans, and small farm loans. Including auto loans would allow for more data collection and an additional level of scrutiny. This would encourage banks to redouble their efforts against discriminatory auto lending.

Claudia Sahm is the founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Federal Reserve economist. She is the creator of the Sahm rule, a recession indicator.

