Jamie Salter, Authentic founder and chief executive, said he’s had his eye on Reebok for many years. The group generated revenue of almost $500 million in 2020 and achieved an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin of over 70%, so he has plenty of firepower. There may be opportunities too for Reebok to collaborate with the more than 30 brands within the Authentic portfolio. The danger for Adidas is that Reebok — with the right star designer and a couple of new successful styles — may become a competitor with some of its shoe brands. Stan Smith and Superstar are already facing nimble rivals such as French vegan sneaker maker Veja.