Regency Centers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The Jacksonville, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $169.2 million, or 98 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 98 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $95.3 million, or 56 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $314.5 million in the period.

