If you’re counting on picking up where you left off, think again. It’s rare for unretirees to be reemployed at the same level of compensation they received before they stopped working. That’s true even for white-collar workers, who often come back to jobs with fewer responsibilities.Then there’s Social Security to consider. If a retiree has started claiming benefits before they were eligible for full retirement, it may be difficult to rewind the clock. You get one chance for a do-over, when you can cancel your application to receive Social Security without getting dinged for drawing down early. But you can do this only within a year of when you started claiming your benefits. And once you withdraw your application, you’ll have to repay any money you received.