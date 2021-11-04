The report also recognizes that somebody needs to be in charge while legislators get around to legislating. To that end, it emphasizes the powers regulators already have. The Financial Stability Oversight Council, for example, can enable much of the necessary oversight by designating stablecoins as systemically important, and by coordinating the efforts of often-uncooperative regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The Department of Justice, for its part, can police the unauthorized issuance of deposit-like instruments, which stablecoins arguably are.