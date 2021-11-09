To get a taste of what a Hong Kong SPAC dawn may bring, cast your mind back to the first internet bubble. The entrepreneur class was relatively slow to wake up to what was happening on the other side of the Pacific, but jumped on the bandwagon with avidity once it realized the riches on offer. Notable cases included Richard Li’s Pacific Century CyberWorks, which listed in 1999 via a reverse takeover that saw the target’s shares rise 20-fold, and which then bought Hong Kong Telecom, a former monopoly that was a staple of mom-and-pop investors. Now known as PCCW Ltd., the stock’s cumulative return (including reinvested dividends) in the 21 years since its high is minus 87%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.