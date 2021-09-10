I went to the company Christmas party that year. I was young, and came in the next day really, really hungover. I was not in good shape. It was the first Friday of the month and the unemployment number comes out at 8:30 in the morning and I barely made it in. And Dick said to me, “You know, if you don’t make it in before the number, you might be part of the number.” I walked back to my desk and I think I sat there the better part of 30 minutes, at which point he walked over to me and said, “Well, you made it, so now it’s about time for you to go home.” I think he thought he was being a hard-ass about it, but I turned around and looked back and he was chuckling and laughing. He was trying to be stern, but at the end of the day, he just made a nice joke about it and sent me on my way.