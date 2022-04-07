In an old Soviet joke, a man buys Pravda from a newsstand every day, glances at the front page, throws the paper away in disgust. “What are you looking for?” the seller finally asks, his curiosity piqued. “I’m just checking if an obit is there,” the man replies. “But obits never run on the front page,” the seller points out. “Oh, trust me, this one will,” the man counters.Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s obit isn’t the one that would have made many inside and outside Russia sigh with relief, but it is clearly of the front-page variety. The founder and indispensable leader of the ridiculously misnamed Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, who died at age 75 on Wednesday from the consequences of Covid-19, was one of the people most responsible for creating Russia’s sham democracy — the C-movie set of cardboard political parties sitting in an imitation parliament — and he shaped the public voice of today’s Russia.

A man with Jewish roots, though he famously referred to himself as a “lawyer’s son” when asked about it, he played the part of a Russian ultranationalist. Accused of groping a male journalist, he always denied rumors of being gay, militating against homosexuality and for traditional values. An open hedonist who made a fortune in politics, he professed to be a champion of the poor. And he got away with it all. His evil comedy routine has shaped modern Russia’s governance to a greater extent than many realize. Vladimir Putin’s regime is so shameless and unapologetic in part thanks to Zhirinovsky’s long shadow.

No wonder former president Dmitry Medvedev, once seen as Russia’s great liberal hope and now reduced to posting anti-Western snark on his Telegram channel, eulogized Zhirinovsky thus:

He always gave voice to all kinds of super-innovative ideas, he was a fountain of geopolitical and social projects, he dove deep into history to back up his ideas. He was brilliantly educated. But that’s not all of it. He turned out to have the mind of a statesman, quite a balanced analyst, a political pragmatist. It was amazing because it was hard to reconcile with his screen persona.

I first met Zhirinovsky in 1991, when Russia was still part of the Soviet Union. He was holding forth in the lobby of the Grand Kremlin Palace, where the Congress of People’s Deputies, the dying communist state’s almost-fairly elected legislative body, was then meeting. Zhirinovsky wasn’t a member, only the leader of a tiny fringe party that, for inexplicable reasons, was getting lots of publicity in the Soviet press. It was rumored that the KGB had given him a push, and his own allies had briefly expelled him from the party for possibly being a KGB agent. He’d fought back and turned the tables on them.

I don’t remember if, by the time I first stuck a recording device under his nose, he’d already run for president of Soviet Russia against Boris Yeltsin and Nikolai Ryzhkov, garnering a surprising 7.9% of the vote — in any case, he was always there in the lobby trying to get reporters’ attention.

With the grating voice and choleric disposition of an Odesa fishwife, he presented a sharp contrast to both types of Congress delegates — gray, cautious Soviet bureaucrats and younger “democrats” with academic and dissident backgrounds. Neither camp had any idea of politics as performance. Zhirinovsky was a natural. Give him an audience, no matter how small — and off he’d go on outlandish geopolitical ideas and ego trips worthy of the most flamboyant Gogol characters:

If life keeps getting better and better, everyone will forget about me. But if it gets worse and worse — and I’m certain it will — I will definitely be president. I stand on the Russian national idea, and what’s going on now will hand a victory to other nations and a defeat to Russians. When they realize this, they will support me.

He never did become president, though he ran five more times, losing once more to Yeltsin, once to Medvedev and three times to Putin. He did alright though: Following a brief hiccup in his career after the “Liberal Democrats” backed the 1991 coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, he turned the party into a well-oiled campaigning machine, winning parliament seats in elections that were still relatively fair — and then getting his quota time after time once every pretense of fairness was dropped. In 1993, the LDPR gave the Russian establishment a major scare by winning a plurality of the vote, almost 23%. That year, Zhirinovsky gave me the runaround when I tried to interview him for Playboy magazine: Everyone wanted him in his moment of glory.

It was soon clear that Zhirinovsky wasn’t really trying to win power so he could do any of the outrageous things he called for — giant fans to blow radioactive waste across the border to the Baltics, washing Russian soldiers’ boots in the Indian Ocean, an obligatory man for every unmarried woman, a bottle of vodka for every man. The shrewd small-time lawyer was in business: Whatever bills the wealthiest lobbyists liked at the moment, his faction would push. Fellow legislators complained that the LDPR was openly for sale — from parliament seats to votes. It was never proven in court and Zhirinovsky never sued the accusers. He did grow wealthy — and invested in real estate, just like a small-time lawyer would: $142 million worth of it by 2019, according to an investigation by the now-banned independent outfit Proekt.

His lavish lifestyle and legendary sauna parties never turned off the LDPR’s hardcore voters, who liked the no-holds-barred Russian nationalist rhetoric as comedy and parody rather than policy. He was impossible to take at face value — but he was too informal, too colorful a character to ever belong to any kind of stuffy elite. With all his perks, his wealth, his office in the parliament building, he managed to remain a fringe figure, a kind of untouchable, cynical court jester.

“Dictatorship is constipation, democracy is diarrhea,” he would say. “Take your pick.”The cynicism made him the kind of outsider the Kremlin could work with. Never part of any ruler’s inner circle, he knew how the system worked, and the system increasingly adopted his jarring public persona. The evil jester role became tempting to establishment figures as Russia distanced itself from the West and its leaders began playing to the basest instincts of their domestic audience. By 2014, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his spokeswoman Maria Zakharova appeared to ape Zhirinovsky’s uncouth rhetoric. Putin himself sounded like Zhirinovsky at times. The voice of Russian propaganda is Zhirinovsky’s voice — brash, harsh on the ears, by turns plaintive and aggressive. It’s a voice made for denying the obvious, for shouting over itself, for flip-flops and abrupt turnarounds.

The last notable thing Zhirinovsky did before falling terminally sick was predict, on Dec. 27, 2021, that Russia would invade Ukraine at 4 a.m. on February 22 of the following year. “I’d like 2022 to be a peaceful year, but I love the truth, I’ve been telling the truth for 75 years,” he told legislators.

He was hospitalized with omicron Covid two weeks before the invasion actually began in the early morning hours of Feb. 24. He never recovered. I can’t say I’ll miss him. But I know I preferred a Russia where only Zhirinovsky was Zhirinovsky, not the country’s entire leadership. Like a true comic genius, he died when serious people learned to imitate him — in all seriousness.

