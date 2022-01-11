The fact that kids whose parents couldn’t work remotely were the most likely to be subjects of this experiment does lead one to think that it wasn’t really designed with those kids’ and parents’ interests in mind. Then again, people who couldn’t work remotely were much more likely to lose their jobs during the first year of the pandemic, with employment rates falling most sharply for Black and Hispanic women and women with high school degrees only. Thanks to unprecedented levels of federal aid, this didn’t necessarily spell financial disaster for them. For white-collar parents working from home, remote school has been mostly a hassle. For at least some blue-collar parents temporarily out of a job, it may have been a welcome shelter from the storm of the pandemic.More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion: