Interim chief Clotilde Delbos said Friday that “the visibility for 2020 is limited due to an expected volatility in the market.”

Those uncertainties include EU limits on car emissions, which will require car companies to sell more battery-powered vehicles, as well as the impact of the new virus in China.

Renault, which is in a global alliance with Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi, said it expects the European car market to shrink 3% this year.