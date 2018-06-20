RENO, Nev. — Reno Gazette Journal Executive Editor Kelly Ann Scott has been named vice president of content at Alabama Media Group.

The newspaper owned by Gannett Co. announced the move on its web site Wednesday effective next month. Content Strategist Peggy Santoro and Consumer Experience Director James Ku will serve as co-interim editors.

Scott joined Gannett in 1999 as a reporter in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and moved to Reno as an assistant city editor in 2005. She led breaking news, political reporting and investigations before becoming executive editor in 2013. Gannett recently named her USA Today Network state director for Nevada, Utah and Guam.

Alabama Media Group is owned by Advance Local. It publishes the news and sports website AL.com; a new social news brand, Reckon by AL.com; and Alabama’s three largest newspapers, The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Press-Register.

