Repligen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.7 million.
The drug developer posted revenue of $186.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $186 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $801.5 million.
Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $760 million to $780 million.
