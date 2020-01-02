She said the emergency was declared as a standard procedure to ensure the flight received priority handling. The outlet says fire emergency crews stood by at Asheville Regional Airport. It did not elaborate on what caused the light to come on.

Padgett said the plane landed and then taxied to the gate under its own power before passengers exited normally.

A replacement aircraft was sent to continue the flight to Sarasonta, she told WLOS.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD