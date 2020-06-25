Seven empty train cars in total derailed in the December 21 incident and no one was injured.
The recently released report said the engineer used excessive force to make a movement with the brakes still applied, The Journal reported.
The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.
Repairs to the footbridge are underway and are expected to be completed in late July.
