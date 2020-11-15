The newspaper said the deal would create the nation’s fifth largest retail bank, with more than $550 billion in assets and a large presence on the East Coast.
Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks such as PNC face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.
