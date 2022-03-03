Attempts to get comment from Solodovnikov and RT were unsuccessful.
RT America has been steadily sidelined in the U.S. Satellite TV company DirecTV pulled the channel on March 1, ahead of a contract that was going to expire later this year. Dish, which also carried the network, did not reply to questions. Other major cable companies had removed it several years ago.
RT America’s YouTube channel, where it has 1.2 million subscribers, remains live.
The Justice Department in 2017 required RT’s U.S. operations to r egister as a foreign agent, which angered Russian leaders. U.S. intelligence agencies have said that RT acted as propaganda for the Kremlin. Doing so did not restrict the channel’s content but meant it had to disclose its funding and label its content.