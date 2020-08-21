The collision occurred outside the mouth of the Yangtze River, a busy shipping lane.
As of Friday morning, “no missing persons have been found,” the maritime agency said on its social media account.
The agency released a video showing fire crews dousing the smoldering tanker with water on Friday. The agency said the gravel carrier sank.
Specialized cleaning vessels were on the scene to contain possible fuel leaks but none were found, the agency said.
