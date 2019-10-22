The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported Tuesday that WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann will walk away with close to $2 billion from Japan’s SoftBank Group if he severs ties with the company.

SoftBank is WeWork’s largest investor.

Neumann, who resigned as CEO last month, will step down from the board as part of the deal, the paper reported.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD