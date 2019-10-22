The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported Tuesday that WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann will walk away with close to $2 billion from Japan’s SoftBank Group if he severs most ties with the company.

SoftBank is WeWork’s largest investor, already owning about a third of the company.

Neumann, who resigned as CEO last month, will step down from the board as part of the deal, the paper reported.

He will still own a stake in WeWork and he will serve as an adviser to the board going forward.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

