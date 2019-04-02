FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, construction continues on the Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino in Everett, Mass. Massachusetts gambling regulators are scheduled to hold hearings Tuesday, April 2 in Boston, and open a long-awaited report into how Wynn Resorts handled allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. The hearing has implications for the Las Vegas company’s Massachusetts casino license and the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino, slated to open in June. (Steven Senne, File/Associated Press)

BOSTON — A report by Massachusetts casino regulators has found that Wynn Resorts executives concealed for years allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

The report by the state Gaming Commission’s investigative team doesn’t make a recommendation to regulators but concludes saying the five-member panel should evaluate the company’s recent reforms in the context of the report’s findings.

The report was released Tuesday as the commission opened a series of hearings on whether Wynn officials knowingly hid information about the allegations, which Steve Wynn has denied, when it sought a casino license in 2013. The hearings have implications for Encore Boston Harbor, the $2.6 billion Boston-area resort the company plans to open in June.

Wynn Resorts didn’t dispute the facts of the nearly 200-page report and said it represents a “complete review.”

