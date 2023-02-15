Republic Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $346.8 million. The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.65 billion to $14.8 billion.

